PSI Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 46.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Intel by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

INTC stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.