PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PTC were worth $24,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in PTC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,003,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 778,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

