Q2 EPS Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Shares of SRPT opened at $132.02 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 666.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

