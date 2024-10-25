Q2 EPS Forecast for Applied Materials Reduced by Analyst

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

