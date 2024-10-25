Q4 Earnings Estimate for HBT Financial Issued By DA Davidson

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $681.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

