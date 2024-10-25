Q4 EPS Estimates for AMC Networks Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for AMC Networks in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Networks’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMC Networks’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.