Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 5,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.