Raymond James & Associates Buys 120,099 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,099 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,273,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,723.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

