Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,681 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flex were worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 623.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,327.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $34.99 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

