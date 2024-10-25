Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.