Raymond James & Associates Has $25.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,361 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255,155 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,713,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

