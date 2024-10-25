Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,152,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $26,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,407 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 100.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.17.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

