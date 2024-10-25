Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

CWST opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

