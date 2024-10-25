Raymond James & Associates Sells 105,867 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

