Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AEM

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.