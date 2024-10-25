Raymond James Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$58.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC cut Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.40.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY opened at C$55.09 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.48 and a twelve month high of C$55.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.49.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

