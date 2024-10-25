Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.45 on Friday. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

