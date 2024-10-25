Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $556,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $928.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,098.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

