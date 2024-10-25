Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on October 21st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $117.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

