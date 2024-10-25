Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Q4 Earnings

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.47.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $194.50 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,741.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,757. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,631,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.