Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $83.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $64.97 and a one year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

