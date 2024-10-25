Reviewing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Globant and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 1 6 13 0 2.60 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant presently has a consensus target price of $224.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Globant and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.39% 11.68% 8.05% BIT Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and BIT Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $2.28 billion 4.13 $158.54 million $3.81 57.46 BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.65 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -1.94

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats BIT Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

