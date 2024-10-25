Reviewing Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -154.18% -130.06% Heart Test Laboratories N/A -144.12% -94.48%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Bone Biologics and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Heart Test Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories $18,600.00 114.27 -$6.61 million ($48.00) -0.07

Heart Test Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

