Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $921.12 and a 200-day moving average of $860.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

