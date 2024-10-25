Romano Brothers AND Company Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.43. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

