Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 27 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ASML were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in ASML by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

ASML stock opened at $710.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $581.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $825.27 and a 200-day moving average of $910.74. The company has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.