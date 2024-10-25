Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for Snap-on Earnings

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.60.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $325.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Snap-on has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $330.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,653,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 105.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,598 shares of company stock worth $10,461,986. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

