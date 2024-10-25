Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 2.01. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

