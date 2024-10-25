Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 102,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 160,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRW. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

