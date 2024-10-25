Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
