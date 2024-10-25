Scotiabank Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

