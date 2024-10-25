Scotiabank Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$35.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPZ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.04.
Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2019855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Topaz Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 356.76%.
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
