Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock worth $23,238,106 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

