Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Forecast for VF Q3 Earnings

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for VF in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for VF’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for VF’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut VF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

VF Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. VF’s payout ratio is -11.92%.

Insider Activity at VF

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 328.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in VF by 90.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 96,442 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

