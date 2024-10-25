Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of NEP FY2024 Earnings

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

