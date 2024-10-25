Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,317 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KBR by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KBR by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

