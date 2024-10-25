Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $166.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

