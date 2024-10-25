Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $523.68 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.00.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

