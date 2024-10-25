Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $235.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.75 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

