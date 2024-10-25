Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

