Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000. LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 72,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 86,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $80.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

