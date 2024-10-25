Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

SYY stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.