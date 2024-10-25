Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $33.45 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.