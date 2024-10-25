Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $235.62 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.48.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

