Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

