SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LB Partners LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 116.8% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,451,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,190 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 538,770 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 583.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 431,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.49. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,335,913.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

