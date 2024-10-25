SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 64,471 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,471 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SmartRent alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,254,000 after acquiring an additional 386,845 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,995,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 826,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.97. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 75,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,500. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Robyn Young purchased 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $25,148.10. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,918.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.