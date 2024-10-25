SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,322 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Xometry alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 134.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 87.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 100.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Xometry Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $960.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,837.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.