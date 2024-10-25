SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $153,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 26.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

