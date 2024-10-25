SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter valued at $4,491,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $473.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

